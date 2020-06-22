Tennessee Gas Prices Hold Steady After Weeks Of Steady Rise

Tennessee is the 9th least expensive market in the nation

Tennessee gas prices, on average, increased slightly over last week - only rising nearly two cents. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $1.89 which is 20 cents more than one month ago and nearly 46 cents less than one year ago.

“Demand levels are likely to ebb and flow in the coming weeks as people continue to be cautious about travel,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA - The Auto Club Group. As a result, pump prices will likely continue to increase, but at a slower rate through the end of the month.

Quick Facts

93% of Tennessee gas stations still have prices below $2.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.72 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.16 for regular unleaded

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Nashville ($1.94), Cleveland ($1.90), Memphis ($1.89)

metro markets – Nashville ($1.94), Cleveland ($1.90), Memphis ($1.89) Least expensive metro markets – Knoxville ($1.83), Clarksville ($1.85), Chattanooga ($1.85)

National Gas Prices

The rate at which gas prices are increasing across the country is slowing. Thirty states only saw an increase of a penny or two, causing the national average to push more expensive by three cents to $2.13 since last Monday.

The slower rate can be tied to demand. Measuring at 7.87 million b/d, gasoline demand saw a small week-over-week decline and continues to be significantly lower (21%) compared to this week last year.

Today’s national average is 19 cents more expensive than a month ago, but remains significantly cheaper – 53 cents – than a year ago.