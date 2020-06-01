Tennessee Highway Patrol Reminds Citizens To Drive Safely As State Reopens

Tennessee Highway Safety Office joins Tennessee Highway Patrol to remind citizens to drive safely as state reopens

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) joins the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) to remind citizens to drive safely as the state reopens. Many Tennesseans are returning to work, visiting friends and family, socializing at restaurants, and traveling on road trips. As traffic continues to increase across the state, the THSO and the THP encourage drivers to exercise due care and adhere to traffic safety laws.

“Speeding, distracted driving, and reckless driving have become prevalent across the state,” said THSO Director Buddy Lewis. “We understand people are urgent to return to normal activities, but keeping the roadways safe must take priority.”

According to the Tennessee Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), 400 people have died statewide due to traffic crashes. Traffic fatalities involving teen drivers, motorcyclists, and pedestrians have increased in 2020 compared to this time last year in Tennessee.

“We are living in unprecedented times,” said THP Colonel Dereck Stewart. “The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our way of life, but traffic safety laws remain the same. Our mission remains the same. Troopers will continue to enforce traffic safety to prevent injuries and fatalities, but we need community support. We need all citizens to do their part to keep our roadways safe.”

Here are a few traffic safety tips to remember.