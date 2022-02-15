The Company Lab Launches New Year-Round Mentorship-Based Program

Continuing work to reignite Chattanooga’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, The Company Lab has launched a new mentorship-based program designed for software and technology-backed companies.

GIGTANK 365 is a fresh take on a program that’s seen several different iterations since 2012.

“We created GIGTANK 365 with founders in mind,” CO.LAB Director of Programs Christine DiPietro said. “This program allows entrepreneurs to focus on the company’s most timely needs while being accountable to a network of mentors. The goal is for every GIGTANK 365 company to graduate ready for investment.”

Longtime Chattanooga residents may remember Gig Tank as a pitch competition that came with a substantial monetary prize. Later, the program morphed into a year-round startup accelerator.

The new GIGTANK 365 is a different model from previous versions, and different from traditional accelerator programs.

The stage-gate mentoring program targets tech-enabled startups, focused on founder needs and leveraging CO.LAB’s mentor network. Rather than getting lost in a 10- or 12-week curriculum, founders only advance to the next stage of the program when they are ready.

Founders and companies engage with mentors in four sequential ways: 1. an intake panel to determine a company’s readiness for the program2. mentor meetings to receive feedback from CO.LAB’s mentor network 3. lead mentors, which support companies like a board of directors would4. expert panels, during which a company’s marketing, sales, and finance are reviewed by experts in that area

More in-depth information about the format of the program is available online.

Applications are currently being taken on a rolling basis. Entrepreneurs can apply anytime.