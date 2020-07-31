Third Annual Hamilton County Back-to-School Bash To Be A Drive-Thru Event

Hamilton County Schools will kick-off the 2020-2021 school year with the district’s third annual Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 8 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the First Horizon Pavilion!

This year’s event will be a safe, no-contact drive-thru for families to receive a free backpack with school supplies. The 2020 event is made possible through the generous partnership of the Nehemiah Project, BlueCare Tennessee, State Farm, and United Way.

The event will be a safe, no-contact way to stock up on school supplies for the year. Volunteers participating in the drive-thru will wear masks and limit contact with those driving in to get a backpack. There will be plenty of signs to direct cars through the event and also traffic officers on hand to assist. Radio station Power 94 with Brewer Media will broadcast live from the drive-thru, so tune in to get updates as you make your way through the event.

To help support the needs of students for the upcoming school year, community partners have worked together to host school supply drives at Hamilton Place Mall, Northgate Mall, and Staples in Hamilton Place. Supplies can be donated at those locations during store hours, and collection will continue through the first week of August.

For more information about the Hamilton County Schools Back-to-School Bash and other First Day Ready resources for school visit HCS online at www.hcde.org/firstdayready

Like this story? Click here to Subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!