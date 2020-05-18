Tips for Residents Regarding Tornado Debris Collection

The City of Chattanooga’s Department of Public Works has hired Crowder Gulf to help with the collection of debris following the April 12 tornadoes.

Crews from Crowder Gulf and Public Works are picking up debris in the affected areas daily. It’s vital that residents place debris on their curb properly for pickup otherwise Code Enforcement will tag piles as improperly sorted and the resident would have to pay a fine.

A diagram of how to properly sort debris is attached. Homeowners whose homes have been fully demolished by the storms should call 311 to discuss debris pickup options.

This storm caused immense damage and, to date, Public Works and Crowder Gulf have hauled roughly 230,000 cubic yards of debris.

Because of the amount of damage, it will take Public Works and the contractor several more weeks to remove debris. However, the public will be given ample notice prior to collection operations ceasing.

While the debris in a front yard may be unsightly, we are asking that residents do not take their debris to any of the City’s refuse centers because the centers would not be able to handle the volume.

Curbside pickup of eligible storm debris is free for citizens. Eligible debris is debris that was generated directly by the weather event. At this time, we would like to remind residents that debris related to professionally demolished homes is not eligible for pickup.

Crowder Gulf has also subcontracted with Lawn Rescue and Haul Away, so residents may see these logos on trucks picking up debris as well.

If you believe that a debris pile has been improperly tagged you can call 311 at (423) 643-6311.