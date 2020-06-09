Two Weeks Remain To Apply For FEMA Assistance In Bradley, Hamilton Counties

by

Tennesseans who have uninsured losses resulting from the April 12-13 tornadoes have until June 23, 2020 to register with FEMA for assistance.

Survivors in Bradley and Hamilton counties can register with FEMA in several ways:

  • By visiting DisasterAssistance.gov
  • Downloading the FEMA App for smartphones
  • Calling 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY). Multilingual operators are available. The toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.

June 23, 2020 also is the deadline to apply to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for low-interest disaster loans for physical property damage. The deadline for economic injury applications is Jan. 25, 2021.

For more information on Tennessee recovery, visit the FEMA disaster web page, fema.gov/disaster/4541  and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency website, tn.gov/content/tn/tema.html

