20 Years Of Making Audiences Cringe

The Cut Throat Freak Show Tour comes to J.J.'s Bohemia

If I had a nickel for every word I’ve written about or because of the Subterranean Cirqus, I’d have a big ol’ sack of nickels those kids would inevitably use to do something bizarre and potentially gross. There are a few reasons though, not the least of which is that they are genuinely a homegrown act that has made the transition from doing stunts in parking lots to achieving national notoriety.

They’ve made a name for themselves and in doing so have attracted some of the weirdest and most popular underground acts to the Scenic City to join them on stage. June 10th is the next installment of shenanigans and it’s going to be a big one, as J.J.’s Bohemia welcomes, in conjunction with River City Rumpus, the 20th Anniversary Tour of the Cut Throat Freak Show.

Jeremy “Cut Throat” Kinison is the mastermind/mad scientist behind The Cut Throat Freak Show. For years he has been thrilling (and shocking) audiences around the world with his unique take on classic stunts as well as some truly innovative and original material that has earned him the title of “genital daredevil”.

Those of us who grew up in the era of Evel Knievel are left to wonder if this man’s “area” is adorned with a star-spangled jumpsuit and cape (if not, it certainly should be.)

An insightful summation of Kinison’s act can be found in the words of noted human oddity aficionado Denzel Washington, lovingly quoted on the Cut Throat social media page: “I’ve never seen anything that made me want to laugh, vomit and get a degree as much as the Cut Throat Freak Show. Those people are inspiringly weird.”

Kinison may be the eye of the weirdness hurricane, but he isn’t alone. Cut Throat Freak Show also includes Scarlett Storm who has already made a huge impression on our fair city with Thunder Snow Cone.

Scarlett manages to combine the genuinely erotic and sensual with the silly and surreal and that is a balancing act of which few are capable.

Scarlett is masterful, however, a real life Harley Quinn that makes Harley Quinn look perfectly vanilla by comparison.

Eric Odditorium rounds out the trio. A master sword swallower and snazzy breakdancer, Eric makes his bones on the filthy streets (seriously, if you drop something there, let it go because man, it’s gone) of New Orleans’ French Quarter, the Mos Eisley of street performers.

Cut Throat Freak Show will be joined that evening by musical guests Praymantha, one of the few bands qualified to provide a soundtrack to suit the evening’s festivities, and of course Lazarus Hellgate, Pinkie, the Princess of Pain and company will be there providing their own brand of pants soiling deviltry for which that are so beloved (and mildly feared in some circles.)

It’s high weirdness at J.J.’s on the 10th starting at 9 p.m. This is a 21+ show, obviously.