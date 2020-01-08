3823 Make 5 Number 1

Local quintet Oweda release their first album

Oweda, the five-piece outfit from Chattanooga, has been building a sterling reputation at all of the area’s favorite music haunts including Clyde’s, JJs, Tremont, WanderLinger, and Songbirds to name just a few.

The truth is, you don’t get to play those venues, certainly not more than once, unless you’re damn good and damn good they are.

Finally, Oweda has now released their first EP, and fans everywhere have the opportunity to bring the boys home with them. Dropping on December 8th, 3823 is exactly what you’d expect from the quintet.

Five carefully chosen original songs showcase the band’s particular blend of gutsy rock, bluesy vocals, and an at times “retro” feel that is nothing less than satisfying.

“Slow Burn” is the opening track, a combination of good old nasty rock and roll tempered with a college rock/alt compositional approach. Tyler Sorenson is one of the more impressive male vocalists in the area today, transitioning seamlessly from guttural soul to soaring falsetto and covering all the ground in between with confidence and power. Reminiscent of a young Rich Spencer (Black Crowes), Sorenson sings with the passion of the blues and the drive of classic rock.

“Control” is the second track and occupies the generally undiscovered space between Tina Turner and Tom Jones.

The intense backing tracks of the band (including some very tasteful horns) are a perfect marriage of instruments and voice and there is the perfect takeaway of what the band is all about. It isn’t “a singer and his band”, it’s five individuals who collectively fashion gorgeous and intelligent tunes in which every man is the star of the show.

“Allison” is up next. A grooving, low-key, end-of-the-night tune with some beautiful, tasteful lead guitar lines. In fact, “tasteful” is a good way to describe the band’s approach overall.

One cannot help but conclude that the band is capable of “going to eleven” anytime they please but they choose those moments carefully, evincing a level of control and the light touch of seasoned professionals.

“Days Worth Living” turns up the funk in a middle-period “not about California” Chili Peppers sort of way. Clear, ringing vocals and atypical chord voicings with progressions make for a very smart piece of music that explores interesting territory without alienating.

“Sunday (Loving You)” rounds out the compilation and, true to the motif of the rest of the tunes, is borne along by an easy groove that insinuates itself into your brain so that you find you are swaying to the music without realizing, feeling cooler than you (I) have any right to.

If there are no surprises on 3823, it’s only because we’ve already come to expect great things from Oweda, and they have delivered in spades.

The proof, as they say, is in the pudding and the internet is rife with comments and testimonials from adoring fans and first-time listeners who are every bit as impressed with the band as I am and that is worth more than all the critics and reviewers put together.

The EP is available now through all the regular streaming outlets and Oweda has an upcoming gig at HiFi Clyde’s with Atlanta based Hedonista on Saturday, February 29th.

I’d say, as I generally do about any terrific band, that you need to go see the show but given the popularity Oweda has already rightfully claimed, you probably were going to do that anyway.

I understand how much can be lost in translation from a live show to a studio recording, but if the EP is any indicator, Oweda’s live show must be phenomenal.

Check them out, throw them some bucks and take home as rock solid a debut recording as anyone has made.