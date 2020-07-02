Blues on tap for Virtual Nightfall this Friday

There’s nothing like some good Chicago blues to celebrate the July 4th weekend, and virtual Nightfall will be serving it up this Friday, July 3 at 7pm online. Nightfall is Chattanooga’s long-lived free summertime music series, now in its 33rd season.

Join the show at 7pm featuring a 20-minute opening set by the local Playin’ Possum Blues Band and a 40-minute headline show by singer, songwriter and virtuoso blues guitarist Joanna Connor and her band.

Recorded at the newly renovated Mountain Arts Community Center (the MACC) on Signal Mountain, the show will be streamed from 7:00-8:00pm on the Nightfall Music Series Facebook page as well as on Nightfall Virtual July 3 on YouTube. John Rawlston, Nightfall’s stage manager for over 30 years, will host. Nightfall is produced by Chattanooga Presents.

Chattanooga-based blues band Playin’ Possum Blues Band will make their Nightfall debut as the opening act for this Friday’s show. This band, known for its traditional blues, blue-eyed blues and danceable originals direct from Suck Creek, do their part to keep the love of the blues alive. Featuring Robin Baker guitar and vocals, T.C. Cox on drums, Eliot Richie, harmonica and Chad Simpson, bass.

Headlining the show from 7:20-8:oopm will be Brooklyn-born, Massachusetts-raised Joanna Connor, who was drawn to the Chicago blues scene “like a bee to a half-full soda can.” Connor, a fiery guitarist raised in the 1970s -- when rock & roll was all over the mass media -- just wanted to play blues. After moving to Chicago in 1984, she shared the stage with James Cotton, Junior Wells, Buddy Guy, and A.C. Reed.

Joanna Connor is a complete electric guitar package and vocalist extraordinaire. She covers the range of modern blues, slide guitar and blues rock with her own compositions very much influenced by funk, rock, jazz and world music as well as delta blues. Even though Connor is an accomplished singer and could easily front any band with lead vocals, her first love is guitar playing, and it truly sets her apart in the world of blues artists.

Tune in during the live Nightfall webcast at 7pm each week to also participate in a Nightfall trivia question between sets for a chance to win some Nightfall prizes such as a commemorative t-shirt, sponsor swag, a case of Mich Ultra and hand sanitizer from Lass & Lion!

Virtual shows will continue each Friday night at 7pm in June and likely July. Organizers are hopeful that there may be some live shows possible late in the season for potential August or September shows.

Look for the latest news about Nightfall and opportunities to celebrate its long history of great music through nightfallchattanooga.com