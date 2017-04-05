Hip-Hop CHA Announces A New Competition

Local music collective takes hip-hop to a new level

For twenty-five years I have watched the Chattanooga music scene grow from a trickle of cover bands and a handful of tired venues into a thriving musical community. The level of talent and diversity of acts is unquestionably the greatest it’s ever been and shows every sign of only getting bigger and better.

For much of that time, however, the hip-hop genre has gone largely under-represented and under-appreciated but it appears those days are rapidly drawing to a close as more and more artists are emerging and, finally, getting the recognition they deserve. No single entity is doing as much to make that happen as Hip-Hop CHA, the artist collective that is almost single-handedly revolutionizing the local market.

Coming off a string of sold-out shows at the Revelry Room, the group has announced their latest effort in promoting the best and brightest of the genre here in town, a progressive competition similar to the Road to Nightfall.

The first round takes place at Hush Lounge on April 17th at 6 p.m. for New Music Monday. Artists will be able to submit a single track for the evening with the public voting for their favorite artist and track from the time of the competition until midnight on Wednesday.

The top seven competitors will advance to the final round to be held at the Revelry Room on April 22nd where they will perform the track of their choice live, on stage. Voting will be conducted by attendees with the final winner announced later that night. Afterwards, DJ Shoey of The House will be on hand to spin tunes until midnight.

The overall winner of the competition will receive a free attendance to the SoundCorp Craft Masters course, an opening gig at one of the Levitt Amp Concert Series events at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center lawn this summer, and a headlining appearance at one of the 2017 Hip-Hop Lounge events.

The grand prize winner will also receive four hours of consultation (in two two-hour sessions) with Codie G of Slow Motion Soundz. The Huntsville based music research and development company has been featured in Forbes, SPIN, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, MTV and BET and has worked with a stable of well-known world class artists.

Rules, registration and instruction for submitting tracks can all be found at hiphopcha.com. Tickets to the event finals can be purchased through the Revelry Room website.

The competition has a lot to offer Chattanooga’s up and comers in the hip hop world, but with the first round less than two weeks away, artists are encouraged to get their submissions in now.

Although this is the first (to my knowledge) competition of its kind in the area, given the professionalism of the folks at Hip-Hop CHA and the wealth of talent in the city, it is a cinch that this yearly custom will soon become an annual tradition.

New Music Monday

Monday, April 17th, 6 p.m.

Hush Lounge

41 Station St.

(423) 521-2929

hiphopcha.com