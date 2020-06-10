Nightfall Virtual Show This Friday Features New Orleans Funk

Nightfall, Chattanooga’s long-lived summertime music series, successfully launched its 33rd season with a virtual concert beginning last Friday, and the virtual shows will continue this Friday, June 12. Friday’s show features a 20-minute opening set by local band Mojo Whiskey, and a 40-minute headline set by the New Orleans soul/funk band J & the Causeways.

The local sets are being recorded at the newly renovated Mountain Arts Community Center (the MACC) on Signal Mountain and will be streamed on the Nightfall Music Series Facebook page as well as on Nightfall Virtual June 12 on YouTube. John Rawlston, Nightfall’s stage manager for over 30 years, will host. Nightfall is produced by Chattanooga Presents.

Mojo Whiskey from Cleveland, TN, will open the show this Friday with set of their fresh brand of southern rock. Their diverse backgrounds shine through in their music, with lyrics recounting personal events that are translated through robust vocals and backed by rock driven guitar riffs. This band was a finalist in the 2020 Road to Nightfall competition.

J & the Causeways is a self-described new aged rhythm and soul band from The Big Easy. Founded at the Maple Leaf bar in New Orleans on a hot summer night, this powerhouse group is spearheaded by singer-songwriter Jordan Anderson. Together with his raspy bluesy vocals, pulsating rhythm section, intricate horn and guitar melodies, Anderson on keyboard creates music that Flow Tribe has called “powerhouse soul dipped in old school rhythm & blues.

”A relatively new band, J & the Causeways is bringing their music beyond the bayou and is destined to become a favorite at festivals around the world."

According to Carla Pritchard, owner of Chattanooga Presents and Nightfall, “We were thrilled and grateful for the support that was shown for our first virtual show last Friday, with almost 4,500 views to date. While it’s a different experience from our live outdoor shows, it’s still a great way to support musical artists and kick off the weekend with a really positive vibe.”

Tune in during the live Nightfall webcast at 7 pm each week to also participate in a Nightfall trivia question between sets for a chance to win some Nightfall prizes such a commemorative t-shirt, sponsor swag, a case of Mich Ultra and hand sanitizer from Lass & Lion!

Virtual shows will continue each Friday night at 7pm in June and likely July. Organizers are hopeful that there may be some live shows possible late in the season for potential August or September shows.

Look for the latest news about Nightfall and opportunities to celebrate its long history of great music through nightfallchattanooga.com