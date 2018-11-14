The Real Roots Music

Crossing the Cumberlands comes to the Tivoli

Hyperbole has its place. By definition it is an exaggeration made to express emphasis, not to be taken literally. The overuse (or misuse) of hyperbole, particularly in this day and age, has had the unfortunate side effect of undercutting the gravitas of big statements that are meant to be taken literally.

Understand then, that it is without a scintilla of hyperbole that I tell you the upcoming Crossing the Cumberlands concert at the Tivoli Theatre is a once-in-a-lifetime event, one of the most important of its kind ever assembled anywhere.

Scheduled for this Saturday, Crossing the Cumberlands will present one of the most inclusive and exhaustive assemblages of acoustic folk talent to ever grace a single stage. The event, which is being held to benefit the historic Cumberland Trail, is so significant that no less a personage than Elizabeth Peterson, director of the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress, will be in attendance.

The itinerary includes performances by Leroy Troy, the Nancy Westmoreland Group, Ed Brown, Joseph Decosimo, Sierra Hull, Chuck Mead, Tony Trischka, Alan O’Bryant, and many more. It is an exploration of the music of, about and inspired by the Cumberlands from the 1800s to the present day.

Featuring a tribute to the late Fletcher Bright, iconic local musician and the “fearless leader” of the revered Dismembered Tennesseans, the program will also include blues, gospel, frontier fiddling and ballads, rock music, bluegrass and skiffle, the uniquely American music genre that launched the careers of generations of legendary musicians.

The great Lonnie Donegan, the Scottish musician almost single-handedly responsible for the skiffle revival in the UK (the pre-Beatles incarnation, The Quarrymen, was a skiffle group) had his first number one hit with, “The Cumberland Gap.”

Therein lies the key to the Crossing the Cumberlands show, namely that the wide variety of genres represented all to some degree or other trace at least part of their genesis to this specific region of the United States, a fact long underappreciated outside the realms of the folk musician and ethnomusicographers. A particular highlight of the event will be a rare performance by the Hicks family, a lineage well-known for keeping alive Appalachian folk music from one generation to the next stretching back over two centuries.

Featured on Nashville Public Radio for their role in preserving American folk music that would otherwise have been lost to the ages, the Hicks family will be performing a “family song” that first appeared in a handwritten manuscript dating back to 1823, a song that had long been regarded simply as, “one of the songs daddy used to sing.”

Unchanged from its original form, the tune tells the firsthand account of crossing the Cumberland to settle middle Tennessee, most notably a rather significant little outpost called Nashborough.

That the song is still remembered solely through the oral/musical tradition of one family (the manuscript was re-discovered long after that fact by the “upstart ranger” and highly regarded music preservationist Bob Fulcher) strikes to the very heart of folk music. It is a slice of real history, as significant as any letter or broadsheet, carefully curated by one family for seven generations and as such, its value cannot be overstated.

Bookending the range of musical history is Sierra Hull, who emerged as a child prodigy in the ‘90s and went on to attend the Berklee College of Music on a Presidential scholarship. Befriended and mentored by Alison Kraus at the age of eleven, Hull’s awards, honors and distinctions are too numerous to list but include album appearances with Krauss, Bela Fleck and a command performance at the Whitehouse with Krauss and Dan Tyminski in 2011.