A Voice Of Pure Americana

Songbirds North, in the Choo Choo Entertainment Complex, has been bringing a wide variety of performers to town since they opened in 2017.

This Friday evening is no exception, as Caitlin Canty and the Oshima Brothers headline a night of original Americana music.

With a voice as pure as a robin greeting the dawn of a new day, Canty’s music carves a line through folk, blues, and country ballads.

Her voice was called “casually devastating” by the San Francisco Chronicle and NPR Music describes her songs as having a “haunting urgency”.

Her third album, Motel Bouquet, was recorded live over three days in Nashville. The album boasts a band of some of finest musicians in roots music, including fiddler Stuart Duncan and vocalist Aoife O’Donovan.

Raised in a musical family in rural Maine, Sean and Jamie Oshima have honed a harmony-rich blend of contemporary folk and acoustic pop. On stage, they create a surprisingly full sound with dynamic vocals, electric and acoustic guitars, octave bass, loops, and percussion.

Together, Canty and the Oshima Brothers will fill Songbirds North with rich harmonies, intricate melodies, fantastic musicianship, and some good old-fashioned fun.