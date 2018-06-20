A Nightfall "after party" at JJ’s Bohemia this Friday

Parties are great, after-parties are better, and this Friday brace yourself for one hell of a Nightfall “After Party” being sponsored by Hive Theory at JJ’s Bohemia.

The reason for the party? Simple: what better way to celebrate the local winners of the 2018 “Road To Nightfall” competiton (who take the stage Friday at Miller Plaza starting at 7 p.m.) than keeping the party going on until the wee hours of the night?

I certainly can't think of a better reason.

The lineup includes local favorites Ashley and the Xs,BRONZI Blonde and ETC with members of Hive Theory on hand to join in on the musical extravaganza.

BRONZI Blonde will be presenting select tracks from their recently released and funking brilliant debut album, Midnight After Dark while Ashley, Eric, Dan, and “warrior poet” Matt Shigekawa will be belting out the tunes that have made them one of the most popular and beloved bands in town.

The fun starts at 9 p.m. Be there. You won’t be disappointed.