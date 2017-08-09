Another Busy Weekend In Chatt-Town

It's another super-busy weekend in Chatt-town

Another busy weekend for Chattanooga music with too many artists and too little time.

On Thursday, Hip-Hop CHA is sponsoring a fundraiser at the Revelry Room featuring Kay B. Brown, Natural Habitz, J. FLO, CD7, Hi$e Cold, and many more including dance teams and DJs. The event runs from 7 to 11 p.m. and proceeds go to help fund Chattanooga’s first-ever hip-hop festival.

Weedeater will be playing Ziggy’s that same night and Kay B. Brown and friends will be headed over to JJ’s Bohemia for an 11 p.m. show after their performance at Hip-Hop CHA’s Revelry Room gig.

Friday features the lovely Robin Rogers Grant performing at Jazz at the Archway at 7 p.m., Red Rogues rocking out Casual Pint with their blend of Celtic rock, and Emerge will be performing at Cloud Springs Deli.

On Saturday, August 11th, the powerhouse combination of Del Rios, Genki Genki Panic and Ashley & the X’s will be taking over JJ’s Bohemia from 9 p.m. until the wee hours of the morning.

It’s a great weekend for music in the Scenic City, go get you some! 

