C4mpChilla brings the bass to the Music Box @ Ziggy's

Have you ever wondered what would happen if you put four up-and-coming Chattanooga EDM artists in a unique and personal venue? Well don’t worry, you don’t have to wonder much longer thanks to the upcoming event known around town as C4mpChilla.

C4mpChilla will feature four local and prominent Chattanooga D.J.s and will take place at the famous Music Box at Ziggy’s. Some of the names set to perform are Ouski, Dorian, H4ppyC4mper, and Spinchilla.

Ouski will be the first on stage and he is known for his heavy dubstep music. Following him up will be Dorian with his unique blend of bass and house styles.

Rounding it all up will be H4ppyC4mper followed by Spinchilla who are both known for their “dark and dirty” bass-centered jams that gets the crowd going. All the festivities will last until early in the morning which should give everyone enough time to dance until they can’t dance anymore.

Along with all of this live music, there will also be a live painting session which will be performed by Chattanooga’s own renowned artist Ryan “Cooper” Carl. I had a chance to talk to D.J. Spinchilla ahead of the event and he was adamant about the need for more bass shows in North Chattanooga. “If you want to dance and let loose, then we’ve got exactly what you are looking for.”

C4mpChilla will open its doors to the public at 9 p.m. on Saturday at The Music Box at Ziggy’s. The show will only cost five dollars per person and the event is strictly 21 and up. For more information on the event visit the C4mpChilla Facebook page.