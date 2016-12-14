CSO brings it Home for the Holidays

There’s something romantic about the idea of taking in a show while the wintry night grows chillier just outside the confines of the theatre.

Maybe it’s just the holidays getting us into a creative spirit, but watching a performance by the Chattanooga Symphony seems like the perfect winter evening in Chattanooga.

With the romance of the symphony of beautiful instruments and resounding voices, you’d be hard-pressed to find a reason not to attend the CSO’s “Home for the Holidays” this Saturday and Sunday at the Tivoli.

Conductor Jim Stephenson took care to provide an especially entertaining concert, incorporating fun, popular music with beloved, classical holiday music that is sure to engage children as well as adults. Michele Ragusa will be the vocalist with a special appearance by Chattanooga-based artist Neshawn Calloway.

If you do decide to bring the little ones along, you can find Santa in the lobby for pre-concert and intermission photos as well as wish-giving at both performances. It’ll be a night of spectacular music, as always by the CSO, and the perfect event to peak your Christmas spirit this holiday season.

Tickets start at $21 while supplies last, and students and children at $15. Purchase tickets at chattanoogasymphony.org

CSO: Home For The Holidays

Saturday, 7:30 p.m & Sunday, 3 p.m.

Tivoli Theatre

709 Broad St.

(423) 267-8583

chattanoogasymphony.org