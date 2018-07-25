Do Ya Hear We? is back again

How much do you love Chattanooga’s punk rock scene? If your answer is somewhere between “I’m kinda into it” and “More than anything on earth,” then Do Ya Hear We might be for you.

Chattanooga’s “(mostly) annual” punk rock fest Do Ya Hear We is three days jam-packed with bands from both Chattanooga and elsewhere. With at least 15 local Chattanooga bands in attendance, and about 30 bands over all, Sluggo’s and JJ’s Bohemia will be rockin’ all night long.

Dubbed the “tiny party in the valley,” the eleventh Do Ya Hear We features Chattanooga favorites on the scene including Mixed Signals, Future Virgins, and The Bohannons, as well as bands who will be making the punk rock pilgrimage, like Don’t Ask and The Lindseys, who hail from Oakland, CA and Seattle respectively.

Bands from all across the rock ‘n’ roll spectrum from bouncy pop-punk to heavier metal sounds will come together in sweet harmony for your listening pleasure.

Whether you’re in it for a “sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll” vibe, or a “beer, love, and music” vibe (yes, there will be beer, no, there will probably not be drugs or sex), your punk cravings will be satisfied. Do Ya Hear we extends from Sluggo’s on Friday and Saturday to JJ’s Bohemia on Sunday. Doors open at 5 p.m. each day.