Embracing gypsy jazz from France at Barking Legs

Inspired by the jazz and swing genres of 1940’s American culture, Djoukil is a talented group of five French musicians who use the conventions of their genre to live in the moment and impress any and every audience on an international level.

Originating from Lyon, the group is currently touring the United States paying homage to the artist that inspired their creation—Django Reinhardt. Their tour hopes to capture not just the swing jazz of the ‘40s but a subgenre of jazz called gypsy jazz, which derives from the lightning fast guitar works of Django Reinhardt himself.

Djoukil has blended these two timeless concepts of jazz into an extremely popular format, one that has made them a highly sought after act in settings ranging from music festivals to cocktail dinners.

On Wednesday, the Barking Legs Theater will be hosting the Djoukil: Gypsy Jazz from France tour as it swings past the area. This is a major edition to the “regional” jazz series that extends well beyond the bounds of Hamilton County and now across the Atlantic Ocean.

Because of their extremely popular and unique performance, seats will fill out fast. With a free entry and Chef Kenyatta’s Soulful Kitchen catering food, there isn’t any real excuse for missing out on this rare opportunity (especially if you actually are a jazz lover).

Djoukil: Gypsy Jazz & Swing from France

Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Barking Legs Theater

1307 Dodds Ave.

(423) 624-5347

www.barkinglegs.org