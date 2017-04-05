Everyone's welcome at Everyone East Lake Festival

The Everyone East Lake Festival is back and bigger than ever. This Saturday starting at 1 p.m., the East Lake Neighborhood Association will be hosting a festival that has something enjoyable for attendees of all ages including a soccer tournament, Art 120’s Art Bikes, and the Bookmobile Book Fairy.

The East Lake Festival will also have a plethora of talented musicians on hand for entertainment. Musical acts include “Heatherly” Holt, the CSAS Choir, Jazzanooga Youth, The Unstoppable Jamal Traub, Josh Driver & the DLPB, Opera Tennessee, Rafael Amaral-Latin Flavor, Joy Devlin and her Divine Jazz, and more.

According to Buddy Shirk, Vice President of the East Lake Neighborhood Association and the events Chairman for Publicity and Entertainment for EEL, “This year’s event promises to be one of the best yet- we have such a wide variety of musical acts, there is something for everyone.”

With such a rich heritage, the diversity of East Lake Duck Pond is something the East Lake community, and many Chattanooga residents are proud of, and this diversity is worth celebrating. East Lake’s revitalization is something that is great to see happening in Chattanooga. With the support of organizations such as Lyndhurst Foundation and Empower Chattanooga, this event is all about celebrating the great progress of East Lake.

Everyone East Lake Festival

Saturday, 1 p.m.

East Lake Park

3000 E. 4th Street

(423) 718-7654

www.elakeneighbors.org