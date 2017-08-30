Four local bands, one great party this Friday at The Camp House

Who doesn’t want to see four phenomenal local bands for a measly seven dollars?

The Camp House has outdone itself as usual by putting together an amazing collection of sound for less than what it’d cost for a craft beer. Everything from indie pop to rock n’ roll is guaranteed to have you and your friends wondering how the hell you haven’t seen these bands before.

Local Chattanoogans Dirty Blonde, Side Affect, and Staring Contest, along with Kerchief, who comes from just up the road in Cleveland, will be putting their talent to work Friday night, displaying their skill in rock, indie pop, and so much more.

Chad Caroland of Dirty Blonde comes from a background of classic rock and hardcore music, but has found himself striving to create indie R&B music these days.Side Affect offers an indie “dream pop” style of music, letting your eardrums melt away into the perfect lilt of sweet song. Staring Contest counteracts the sweet, dreamy soul of Side Affect’s indie pop with their take on emo americana.

The trio of Britt, Tommy, and Trever who make up the rock n’ roll trio Kerchief will have your toes tapping and your body electrified with chord after chord of talent-dripping song. The entire night will be something to experience, so don’t miss out.

Dirty Blonde, Kerchief, Staring Contest, Side Affect

Friday, 8 p.m.

The Camp House

149 E. MLK Blvd.

(423) 702-8081

thecamphouse.com