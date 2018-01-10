Giving credit where it's due

In last week’s review of the new solo album from Jonathan Wimpee, I made mention of the absolutely stellar line up of musicians, engineers and other associated artists who came together to lend their considerable talents to one of the most impressive albums to come down the pike in some time.

Sadly, I failed to mention Jared White, a contributor to no less than three tunes on the album. A phenomenal drummer, bassist and producer, Jared is about as easy-going and humble a fellow as you’ll meet.

When it came to my attention that I failed to credit him for his work on the album, he laughed it off and said, “I’m just glad you liked the project, and you said you liked ‘Dirty Beans and Rice’! I played on that one, made me smile!”

I’m very much a credit-where-credit-is-due kind of fellow, especially in a scene where some artists NEVER credit their supporting musicians, and others don’t hesitate to demand credit they don’t deserve.

For those reasons and more, this week’s sidebar is a tip of the hat to Jared White, consummate artist and all-around good guy whose contributions to a brilliant album are well worth noting.