Gwendolyn’s Bleeding Hearts Ball: Gold Diggers’ Revenge

This Saturday evening you are cordially invited to the annual Bleeding Hearts Ball onboard the Southern Belle Riverboat.

Tickets are available now for an evening of food, fun and mayhem featuring a three course sit down dinner, cash bar, music and performances from Lady Gwendolyn and a selection of gunslingers, gamblers, ghouls, monsters and other beasties all leading up to an interactive performance from Chattanooga’s own Dark Princess Theater.

The event is a unique entertainment experience combining fine dining, old time riverboat culture and healthy dose of macabre, horror themed material in a sort of fun, high weirdness that will make a perfect post V-Day gift for someone special. One thing’s for certain, it ain’t your granny’s box of chocolates.

Tickets are available now through the Dark Princess Theater website under upcoming events, but act now, seats are limited and this event WILL sell out.