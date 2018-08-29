Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day at The Honest Pint

Mark the date: Saturday, September 15th is the Honest Pint’s annual “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day” celebration marking the point in the year when the time until everyone’s favorite March holiday is less than the time from the last one.

The event has been proven to be a consistently popular one, featuring all the fun, food, music and revelry of Paddy’s Proper without the profusion of amateurs out to get alcohol poisoning and barf on your shoes.

This year’s event will feature full length performances from a number of Celtic favorites including the much-loved Secret Commonwealth from Murfreesboro, the Wolfhounds, the new, all-female a capella group Tri-Selkie, and that ragtag lovable drinkers, liars and men (and one woman) known as the Molly Maguires.

Look for announcements of special events and drink and food deals in the upcoming weeks and prepare yourself for a day-long celebration of all things Irish at the Honest Pint.