Homegrown Twang Time

Of all the artists and music available to us at MAINX24 this weekend, there’s a local duo that stand out in a lovely way.

Playing from 11 to 1 p.m. at Slick’s Burger is the Brother and the Hayes: sibling musicians that serenade the ears with their old timey, yet original, sound.

Jennie Hayes Kurtz and David Bingaman hail from our beloved sibling state of Texas, but in recent years they’ve crafted their sound on stages in Chattanooga and Nashville. Both musicians share roles, as they’re both wonderful guitarists and singers.

But the banjo is another weapon of choice for Bingaman. When I heard “Pot and a Pan” at Barley Tap Room not that long ago, the twang and old school sound had me twisting my imaginary mustache in satisfaction (not to mention made for a damn good foot-stomping time).

To give the Brother and the Hayes a listen for yourself, head over to soundcloud.com/brotherandthehayes. If you like what you hear, then stick around and let’m know. Other bands, such as R.A. and the Flames and Men of Soul, will be playing at Slick’s as well.

So come on down, get a burger and a beer, but please bring your dancing shoes.