It’s a "two for one" DJ show at JJ's Bohemia this Saturday

Ever heard of the phrase, “kill two birds with one stone”? I think that saying applies to The 2 for 1 Show at JJ’s Bohemia this Saturday night as two disc jockeys will take the stage side-by-side, instead of solo as they usually perform.

Presented by Goldfinger Production$, which was founded a decade ago here in Chattanooga, their mission is to build a foundation throughout the communities as well as taking over the world. Good luck with the latter—they’ve got the Scenic City’s support!

DJ Sleepy and DJ KSTYLZ are the two DJ’s on sound control. DJ Sleepy is from nearby Ringgold while DJ KSTYLZ comes all the way from Brooklyn, New York.

The Show is hosted by C-Grimey who is the CEO and founder at Goldfinger Productionas well as being an artist of some renown locally.

Come and check out performances by T Rizerz, Smashgang Flock, YKC Nation, Differentdiva, Blasé HiSe, YoungExclu Hymes, Kemo, Cinemati Tha Nganeer, and Slugga G.

If you’re interested in this two for one dance party, join JJ’s Bohemia at 10 p.m. this Saturday. The doors open at 9 p.m. and it’s $10 at the door. For more information, you can visit their website at jjsbohemia.com or call them at (423) 266-1400.