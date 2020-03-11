Kickin’ Up Your Kilts

St. Paddy’s Day is upon us and there’s more to do than you can shake a shillelagh at…

This Saturday, SoundCorps and the Honest Pint present the 7th annual Paddy’s on the Parkway celebration, one of downtown’s favorite parties of the year. Music starts at six and the lineup includes Luke Simmons & The Lovestruck, Magic Tapestry Belly Dance Troupe, Lenox Hills, Fire Cabaret, The Communicators, Behold The Brave, Stringer’s Ridge, WalkOrRow, The Molly Maguires, Slim Pickins, and The 9th Street Stompers.

The 2020 Great Southern Old Time Fiddlers’ Convention, under the expert curation of Matt Downer (one of Chattanooga’s finest musicians and human beings), will also be on Saturday, beginning at noon at historic 901 Lindsay Street.

The next two weekends see the return of another Chattanooga favorite, Rock City’s “Shamrock City” celebration with four days of music, arts, crafts, dancing, and food. A full lineup is available on the Rock City website, seerockcity.com

Other events this weekend include the West Village Paddy’s celebration, Hi-Fi Clyde’s annual party, and the all-new Irishfest celebration on Station Street including performances from the Chattanooga Highland Pipe Band and the Joey Winslett band.

Then on Tuesday, OddStory Brewing is sponsoring a pub crawl, and The Honest Pint celebrates “Paddy’s Day Proper” with live music starting at noon, including Fractious Cats, Matt Downer the Old Time Traveler, Stringer’s Ridge, Tri-Selkie, the Wolfhounds, and The Molly Maguires. Just remember to drink responsibly. And keep your Uber app updated.