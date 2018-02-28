March Comes In Like Musical Lion

Plenty to see and do around town this coming month

March is going to be another great month for music and live entertainment in the Scenic City leaving us once again with the delightful conundrum of having too many great acts to choose from.

This Friday, the Music Box at Ziggy’s will host the Scenic City Super Show, a variety show/ensemble featuring a rotating schedule of musicians and comedians. The Fridge will be appearing at Tremont Tavern on Saturday performing two sets of new and reworked tunes in what they assure you will be a tasty evening.

Matt Downer’s Great Southern Old Time Fiddlers’ Convention is back again, bigger and better than ever, well on its way to rivaling its original namesake in breadth, popularity and prestige. Set for Saturday, March 10th at Lindsay Street Hall. Look for more details in next week’s feature.

The town is also gearing up for St. Patrick’s Day 2018 with the return of Shamrock City up at Rock City the weekends of the tenth and seventeenth with a host of musicians, dancers and other performers, while The Honest Pint is sponsoring the fifth annual “Paddy’s Party on the Parkway” with rumors of a special float in the Chattanooga St. Patrick’s Day Parade (more on that in an upcoming issue, as well.)

The rest of the month is jam-packed with performances of some of the areas favorite and most beloved bands and The Pulse will be here as your one stop guide to it all.