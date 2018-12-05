Milele Roots Brings The Funk To JJ's Bohemia

This Friday the venerable Milele Roots will be taking over JJ’s Bohemia, along with special guests Road to Nightfall and ReverseFerret, in what promises to be one of the most rollicking feel-good parties of the season.

For over two decades, Milele Roots has been an icon of Chattanooga music, with their instantly recognizable blend of reggae and funk. A band simply does not enjoy that sort of longevity or consistent popularity without knowing how to throw down properly and the group’s staggering reputation is hard won and well earned.

No less impressive are Road to Nightfall and relative newcomer ReverseFerret. The combined talent and shared musicians blurs the line between whether JJ’s is presenting three excellent bands, or one supergroup of some of the area’s most talented players.

In either case (and I suspect it’s really going to be a combination of both) it is definitely going to be a night of peace, love and good vibes

Come early, stay late, and go home feeling better than you did when you came. This Friday at 9 p.m., JJ’s Bohemia will be the happiest place in town.