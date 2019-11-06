Native Daughter Brings The Jazz

This Saturday one of Chattanooga’s beloved hometown heroines returns for a rare local show. Dana Rogers will be performing at Bela Lisboa on Frazier Ave., taking the stage at 6 p.m.

Rogers, who has been practicing her unique blend of acoustic folk/jazz since 1997, is an icon among singer songwriters from the area and in high enough demand that her touring schedule keeps her traveling most of the time.

Dana has shared the stage with Sarah Lee Guthrie, Guy Davis, Ingrid Michaelson, Steve Poltz, The Waybacks, and The Floating Men, to name just a few.

It’s a rare opportunity for a very special musical treat here in the Scenic City at one of the area's highest rated restaurants. While the show is free, it is highly recommended that you call ahead for reservations.