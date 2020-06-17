Nightfall virtual show this Friday features 2020 Road to Nightfall Winner

Nightfall, Chattanooga’s long-lived summertime music series, will continue its 33rd season with a virtual show this Friday, June 19, featuring a 20-minute opening set by local band Sleazy Sleazy, and a 40-minute headline show by this year’s Road to Nightfall winner, local band We Are Us.

Recorded at the newly renovated Mountain Arts Community Center (the MACC) on Signal Mountain, the show will be streamed from 7:00-8:00pm on the Nightfall Music Series Facebook page as well as on Nightfall Virtual June 19 on YouTube. John Rawlston, Nightfall’s stage manager for over 30 years, will host. Nightfall is produced by Chattanooga Presents.

Chattanooga band, Sleazy Sleazy will open the show at 7pm with a set of their original music which reflects the best of rock influences through the decades. Their catchy melodies combine with driving drums, sweet bluesy leads, to create an undeniably likable sound.

Headlining the show will be We Are Us, a newly-formed Chattanooga band who competed against 29 other bands to win the top spot in the annual Road to Nightfall, held this past February. A combination of popular vote and scoring from a panel of professionals in the music industry determine each year’s winner, who receives, among other prizes, the opportunity to a headline spot in the 2020 Nightfall season. We Are Us performs dreamy rock, fronted by Darren Johnson, who also provides lead vocals and songwriting for the band.

Tune in during the live Nightfall webcast at 7pm each week to also participate in a Nightfall trivia question between sets for a chance to win some Nightfall prizes such a commemorative t-shirt, sponsor swag, a case of Mich Ultra and hand sanitizer from Lass & Lion!

Virtual shows will continue each Friday night at 7pm in June and likely July. Organizers are hopeful that there may be some live shows possible late in the season for potential August or September shows.

Look for the latest news about Nightfall and opportunities to celebrate its long history of great music through www.nightfallchattanooga.com