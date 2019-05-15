One Family, Music Everywhere

Many of our neighbors in Chattanooga are homeless.

We wring our hands about it, but no one looks in the mirror and says, “The buck stops here.”

Until someone did.

That someone was Shawnessey Keith Cargile. Almost 10 years ago, Shawnessey and his friends were hosting a substance-free party series. They decided to give any additional funds they collected to charity.

They focused on homeless families. Now in its eighth year, GIVE5 is a city-wide party extravaganza, raising enough money to securely house one homeless family. 2019 GIVE5 events will take place all afternoon and evening this Sunday.

Visit Main Terrain, the HART Gallery, Starline Books, HiFi Clyde’s, State of Confusion, The Well, Slick’s Burgers, the Granfalloon, VELO Coffee, or Bleu Cheese Coffee Shop to enjoy the party and hear music and poetry.

Among the don’t-miss acts listed are poet Jody Harris at Starline Books, singer Tryezz at HiFi Clyde’s, and guitar master Matt Bohannon at The Granfalloon.

Why not make an afternoon of it? Wander the Southside supporting a great cause and taking in all the dance, art, music, and song your heart can hold.