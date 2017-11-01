Out and about town this weekend

Plenty to do in the upcoming weeks here in Chattanooga. Thursday, November 2nd the always fantastic Ashley and the Xs will be appearing with Rye Baby (featured in this week’s music column) and Blond Bones at J.J.’s Bohemia. It’s a powerhouse of talent and a good opportunity to hear Rye Baby’s latest, “Shiny Fiction,” a gem of an EP.

Friday sees “a nightclub under the stars” at Sculpture Fields on the Southside as DJ 1900 (well known in the electronic underground and from Track 29) spins the tunes with drinks, dancing and a light show from none other than SRF Pro Sound and Lighting (Main X24, anyone?) Tickets are available now through Eventbrite. This a 21+ show.

The Fritz are sharing a double-header with Dynamo on Friday as well at the Revelry Room at 8 p.m. while the monthly “The Floor is Yours” is happening at Barking Legs at 7:30 p.m. with houseband the Undoctored Originals and performers from all over the community.

KlusterfunK and Blake Morrison will be appearing at The Office Friday night while the Canines perform at SPOT Athletic Arts Venue on Brainerd Road where The Midnight Puff mobile hookah and hip hop lounge will be on site to meet all your hookah puffing needsThe Victor Wooten Trio featuring Dennis Chambers and Bob Francschini will be performing at Songbirds Guitar Museum Friday evening as well.

On Saturday Hive Theory Live and Lottery rock out J.J.’s Bohemia, while Whitey Morgan and Ward Davis make their appearance at the Revelry Room.