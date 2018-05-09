Over Easy brings the psychedelic with new EP, listening party

Releasing an album isn’t something you do every day. It’s a big occasion, something the band will want to replay in their heads a million and one times by their next album release. So if you’re going to do it, do it big, right?

That’s what Chattanooga-based band Over Easy thought as they decided to hold their release party in one of Chattanooga’s coolest venues, Songbirds North.

“We are all so honored for the opportunity to release our album at one of the best venues in the state,” says lead guitarist Adam Stone. “And we couldn’t be more grateful for the support we’ve received from the great people in Chatt! And to be at JJ’s too, we’re so excited. They’re like family to us.”

Labeling themselves as a progressive jazz fusion band, Over Easy plays the kind of music that makes you feel like the walls are melting in slow, psychedelic waves; something you could lose yourself in for hours.

Take a bit of progressive rock, a dash of funk, and some sizzling jazz and you’ve got a band all their own, blurring the line on genre and making music with a maturity that is hard to come by in young musicians. These dudes are insanely talented and have a thirst to continue to prove themselves that I don’t see lightening up any time soon.

Friday night is looking like a whole hell of a lot of Over Easy goodness. The release party will kick off at Songbirds North Friday at 7 p.m., followed by a kickass after party at JJ’s Bohemia starting at 10 p.m.

Two badass venues, one outrageously captivating band. Don’t miss it.