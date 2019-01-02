Plenty To See And Hear Daily

Here in the pages of The Pulse, we write a lot of about music, especially the local music scene. The bands, the performances, the new albums, and so forth.

Each week, we learn together about how vibrant the local scene is, and trust me when I tell you it's a very exciting and eclectic scene.

That said, we often overlook the "regulars"—the local acts and solo performers who take the local stages around town on a regular basis. Which is never to say they aren't worthy of notice. Far from it; we have some amazingly talented performers taking the various club and restaurant stages around town every day.

People and bands like Matt Downer & Hara Paper, who will be performing at WanderLinger Brewing Company this Thursday, rock band Stoned Cold Fox, which headlines Songbirds South on Friday, party rockers VooDoo Slim, who take the stage Friday at Saturday nights at Bud's Sports Bar, jazz master Gino Fanelli, who entertains Saturday night at Puckett's Restaurant, and the soulful sounds of Nancy Westmoreland, who makes brunch of the Flying Squirrel some enjoyable on Sunday.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg this week. In fact, the only way to keep up with everything is to keep a copy of The Pulse music calendar handy, or visit us here online at chattanoogapulse.com