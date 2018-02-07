PLVNET to land at the Revelry Room Feb. 24th

In a couple of weeks, Saturday, February 24th to be exact, PLVNET returns to the Revelry Room with their massively popular Tool tribute show, 10,000 Days.

Once again one of the most skillful and technically gifted bands around is showing the love for one of their personal favorites as PLVNET recreates the entire Aenima album for your listening pleasure.

The performance will also feature a second set of everyone’s favorite PLVNET material and given the success of the last such performance, this show is quite likely going to sell out so consider picking up your tickets early.

PLVNET’s music stands entirely on its own but the group’s loving dedication to performing the music of Tool is second to none and whether you’re there for the first set or the second set, the whole affair is going to make for a fine night of musical entertainment.

It is an 18+ show, admission is a measly $12 and doors open at 8 p.m. Mark it on your calendar right now. It’s one show you don’t want to miss this month!