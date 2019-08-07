Prepare To STOMP!

One of the hottest acts in Chattanooga has finished their first full-length album, ready for mass consumption on Thursday, August 15th.

Studio albums offer the greatest degree of control a performer can have over the final product. Multiple takes and edits, “fixing” software, the list goes on and all with the final result of a recording that is “clean” and as near perfect as is possible.

On the other hand, there is an ineffable quality to a live performance that no studio recording can ever hope to capture. It seems the Stompers have managed the best of both worlds with 9th Street Stompers…LIVE!, a recording that evinces all the technical perfection of a studio album with the energy and “you are there” of a live performance.

Make no mistake, it wasn’t studio tricks that created such a pure sound, it was the unmatchable discipline of a band who takes their music seriously, delivering Zappa-like quality in a charming, “Well, how do you do?” format.

Next week’s feature will be dedicated to an in-depth review of the eleven tracks on this album, some new, some old favorites, but for now know that a group that has garnered critical praise and adoring fans from day one has seriously outdone themselves with this latest and greatest release.