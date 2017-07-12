Rebirth Brings New Orleans Brass To Chattanooga

Rebirth brings New Orleans brass to the Revelry Room

The music scene of Chattanooga is really quite diverse. As an avid concert-goer, I’ve seen a variety of concerts in Chattanooga from a variety of genres. However, in my experiences, I don’t think that I have had my fill of funk. Well, this Saturday, I’ll have that opportunity.

Rebirth Brass Band is making its way to Chattanooga, and apparently, they’re really good. Founded in 1983, Rebirth originally played on the streets of the French Quarter as a traditional brass band. Now, the band has developed its signature sound by diving into the realms of both funk and hip hop.

Rebirth is a Grammy-winning band that, according to The New York Times, “can be precise whenever it wants to, but it’s more like a party than a machine. It’s a working model of the New Orleans musical ethos.”

This band dominates the brass scene, and is honoring Chattanooga with its funky sounds. If you’re looking for great place to move your feet and listen to some sounds that Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers claims is “hard as well” and “free as a ray of light,” make your way to the Revelry Room. You won’t be disappointed.

Rebirth Brass Band

Saturday, 9 p.m.

The Revelry Room

(423) 521-2929

41 Station St.

www.revelryroom.co