Reese and Rosser ring in Christmas at Oddstory Brewing

Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost nipping at your nose.

Traditions of old are what make Christmas special for those of us who enjoy a bit of familiarity during our holiday season, but for those of you spontaneous scamps who are all about making new traditions, spending the Friday before Christmas with Reese and Rosser at OddStory Brewing sounds like the perfect evening.

Reese and Rosser are a southern rock duo who play covers of old as well as new country hits that’ll give Christmas a little country kick this year. Find them at OddStory Brewing Friday night at 7 p.m. for a corral of good times, great music and even better beer.

With a wide variety of local craft brews, OddStory is the perfect place to expand your palette while you catch up on Reese and Rosser’s latest jams.

Hailing from Chattanooga, Reese and Rosser know their country music and have taken classics like “Simple Man” and turned them into fresh, revived hits. Don’t miss them. Consider them an early Christmas gift…to yourself!

Reese & Rosser

Friday, 7 p.m.

Oddstory Brewing Company

336 E. MLK Blvd.

(423) 682-7690

www.oddstorybrewing.co