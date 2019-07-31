Reggae At Smooth Rapids 2019

Hey kids! Do you hate to see summer go? Do you love jamming to cool Caribbean sounds while enjoying the great outdoors? Reggae at Smooth Rapids 2019 has it all and more and it’s this Friday at 245 Durham St. in McMinnville, TN.

Promoted by Whyte Noyse Entertainment and Smooth Rapids, the event—now in its fifth year—is billed as “Two days of music, dancing, camping, swimming, kayaking, food, brews, and friends,” and is an ideal way to cap off a long, hot summer.

Featured artists include: E.N. Young and Imperial Sound, Resinated, Elusive Groove, Nomadic Culture, Plainview Vibes, Natty’s Common Roots, Whyte Noyse, Sopoz, Milele Roots, Natti Love Joys, Joey Harvey Band, Silas and more!

Jam packed with the most Irie music this side of Jamaica, and featuring a whole host of vendors of food, drink, and other, it’s the “can’t miss” event of the summer season!

For more information, find Reggae at Smooth Rapids on Facebook.