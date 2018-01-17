Riding a bluegrass iron horse at the Revelry Room this Saturday

It takes special hands to play bluegrass, and the fine tuned picking of strings and lilted vocals and harmony give bluegrass a sound all its own.

Iron Horse Bluegrass combines that special sound with tributes to bands like Modest Mouse, Guns & Roses, Metallica and artists like Ozzy Osbourne, melding two genres seamlessly and making their shows something unique and wildly entertaining.

Iron Horse Bluegrass consists of Tony Robertson on mandolin, Vance Henry on guitar, Anthony Richardson on banjo, and Ricky Rogers on bass, each adding their own talents in lead, tenor or low harmony vocals.

Their ability to bring together two genres that wouldn’t normally be considered compatible in such a fluid manner demonstrates not only their skill in bluegrass but also the raw talent each member of the band possesses.

Their out of the box thinking on crossovers caused them to be approached to record a tribute album to Metallica in 2003, and ever since they’ve been sharing their sound with the world.

Their show will start at 9 p.m. this Saturday at the Revelry Room, and is 21 and up. Tickets are $12 and to see such talent for barely ten bucks is a steal. Don’t miss out!

Iron Horse Bluegrass

Saturday, 9 p.m.

Revelry Room

41 Station St.

(423) 521-2929

revelryroom.co