Rock out with your yacht out at The Signal this Saturday

It’s hard to put a label on the musical stylings and performances of Yacht Rock Revue. You might, at first, be tempted to just call them a tribute band, and that’s at least partially true, as the band covers ‘70s light rock classics from the likes of Hall & Oates, Michael McDonald, and Steely Dan.

But the unique experience of a Yacht Rock Revue show goes far beyond a typical cover band.

As the band says themselves, “By blurring the lines between a tribute, an original act, and a comedic troupe, the Yacht Rock Revue has forged a unique niche market and a special bond with their fans. The band attacks each song as if it were their own, and the energy exchanged between the band and the crowd has more in common with a stadium U2 show than that of a typical bar band.”

Also, the band’s musical chops and impressive experience are sure to impress. Members have played alongside musical heavyweights Billy Joel, John Mayer, Zac Brown Band, Nine Inch Nails, Joan Jett, Bon Jovi, just to name a few. This Saturday, Yacht Rock Revue will bring their one-of-a-kind show to The Signal on Chestnut St. (next to the Southside Social). The show starts at 8:30 p.m., and tickets are online at thesignaltn.com