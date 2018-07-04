Shrek comes to the great outdoors

Shrek was a classic movie back in the early 2000’s. I’d be lying if I said I still didn’t watch it every now and again.

The cast alone made the movie great. Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz are all big names still in the entertainment industry, and they portrayed their characters perfectly.

Not to mention the music in the film. “I’m A Believer” and “All Star”—both by Smash Mouth—were a couple of my favorites. It’s funny for children and adults to watch, so it hits all audiences.

Watching an ogre become best friends with a donkey, then falling in love with a princess that just so happens to also be an ogre from a curse is a perfect spin on the usual fairytales.

With that in mind, get ready because “Shrek: The Musical” is coming to the mountain, this time with even more music, since (obviously), now it is indeed a full-fledged musical

If you’ve grown up with the Shrek movies, and want some unusual outdoor summer fun, make sure to go to the Signal Mountain Playhouse on Friday or Saturday at 6 p.m. If you want more information, you can call the Playhouse at (423) 763-7219 or visit their website at smph.org.