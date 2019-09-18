Song Circle Forges Deep Connections

A brand-new way to enjoy local music will make its way to Chattanooga beginning this Friday. The Chattanooga Song Circle will have its first concert at The Bluegrass Grill, and from then on concerts will be held every other Friday at the same location.

The concerts will feature local artists performing original songs. Every concert held by the Song Circle and SoundCorps will be intimate, resulting in a musical experience unlike any other in town.

“We have a wealth of excellent songwriters in our town and Chattanooga Song Circle will provide a special venue for people to hear them tell great stories through original songs,” said SoundCorps executive director Stratton Tingle.

Different than a typical open mic night found at coffee shops around the city, the Song Circle gives local artists a unique immediacy as they share the stories they most want to tell. People who attend have a chance to really get familiar with the artists and appreciate what they do.

The music scene in Chattanooga is growing every day, and the Song Circle is setting itself apart via the intimate, listening-room experience it offers.

The inaugural concert will feature local songwriters Butch Ross and Emily Kate Boyd and will be hosted by Richard Daigle.