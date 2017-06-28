Studying The History Of Hip-Hop

by

Studying the History of Hip-Hop at The Edney

If you have ever wondered how hip-hop came to be and who the influencers, creators, and cultivators were, you’re in luck. This Thursday, the Chattery and Hip-Hop CHA will be hosting the second and last part of their class, The History of Hip-Hop.

This class, started by Cameron Williams, or C-Grimey, strives to provide the Chattanooga community with a new understanding of the origins of hip-hop and why it is important to America. 

C-Grimey is a Tennessee-based rapper who has a passion for beats, lyrics, and sharing his signature sounds. Since he started writing rhymes at the age of 12, C-Grimey has expanded his horizons and become the co-founder and CEO of Goldfinger Production$, a small but growing entertainment studio. 

C-Grimey is determined to educate the public about hip-hop. He states that he doesn’t want people to just know who or what caused hip-hop to spread, but he wants to show why hip-hop spread. He recalls that he “wants to help people understand how the social climate of America shaped the hip-hop subculture of the past and present.”

There is more to hip-hop than our ears can decipher, and C-Grimey along with the Chattery and Hip-Hop CHA are here to reveal the depth and importance of hip-hop in Chattanooga today. 

The History of Hip-Hop Part 2

Thursday, 6 p.m.

The Edney

1100 Market St.

theedney.com

by

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

June 28, 2017

Thursday

June 29, 2017

Friday

June 30, 2017

Saturday

July 1, 2017

Sunday

July 2, 2017

Monday

July 3, 2017

Tuesday

July 4, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours