Studying the History of Hip-Hop at The Edney

If you have ever wondered how hip-hop came to be and who the influencers, creators, and cultivators were, you’re in luck. This Thursday, the Chattery and Hip-Hop CHA will be hosting the second and last part of their class, The History of Hip-Hop.

This class, started by Cameron Williams, or C-Grimey, strives to provide the Chattanooga community with a new understanding of the origins of hip-hop and why it is important to America.

C-Grimey is a Tennessee-based rapper who has a passion for beats, lyrics, and sharing his signature sounds. Since he started writing rhymes at the age of 12, C-Grimey has expanded his horizons and become the co-founder and CEO of Goldfinger Production$, a small but growing entertainment studio.

C-Grimey is determined to educate the public about hip-hop. He states that he doesn’t want people to just know who or what caused hip-hop to spread, but he wants to show why hip-hop spread. He recalls that he “wants to help people understand how the social climate of America shaped the hip-hop subculture of the past and present.”

There is more to hip-hop than our ears can decipher, and C-Grimey along with the Chattery and Hip-Hop CHA are here to reveal the depth and importance of hip-hop in Chattanooga today.

The History of Hip-Hop Part 2

Thursday, 6 p.m.

The Edney

1100 Market St.

theedney.com