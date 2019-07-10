The Legacy Of Leticia Wolf

Leticia Wolf has an electric stage presence and a personality that is hard to miss. She grew up in Nashville, but has spent time in Austin, Los Angeles, and New York. Perhaps the most interesting thing about her is that she defines herself as a writer first.

Wolf’s portfolio is impressive, to say the least. She’s dabbled in a little bit of everything, from copy-writing and business handbooks to being a music and TV show critic. Wolf credits her love of singing/songwriting to her initial love of writing.

When it comes to performing, there is nothing Leticia Wolf can’t do. She is known for playing keys and guitar, but has a true appreciation for singing. Some of her influences are artists that keep the audience guessing, such as Bjork, Beck, and Neil Diamond.

She embraces being unpredictable and has a true talent for making songs flow together, even when it seems like they shouldn’t. This can also be credited to her energetic stage presence and comedic edge, which keeps the crowd laughing and on their toes the moment Wolf steps on the stage.

Leticia Wolf is back in Chattanooga this weekend to perform her latest album, Godspeed to the General. Don’t miss your opportunity to see one of the greatest artists in the Chattanooga area—make your way to Songbirds North this Friday at 7 p.m. for an unparalleled musical experience.