The Old Time Fiddlers’ Convention Returns

This Saturday marks the tenth anniversary of Matt Downer’s revival of the Great Southern Old Time Fiddlers’ Convention, taking place at 901 Lindsay St. right next to the Bessie Smith Hall in the heart of the MLK district.

The annual event, now as indelibly linked to springtime in the Scenic City as the blooming of the Bradford pear (and significantly less allergy inducing), will once again feature cash prizes for competition in fiddle, banjo, dance, song, and string band.

As always, no electric instruments or amplification will be permitted, dancers who wear metal on their shoes must bring a board to dance on, and singers must limit their songs to pre-1930.

The event opens at noon, lasts ‘til nine(ish), and food and drink will be available. Children six and under are admitted free.

If you need more information, please contact the Chattanooga Old Fiddlers’ Association via their Facebook page, by visiting oldchattanooga.com, or by emailing oldsandmtn@hotmail.com.

Based on the largest competition of its kind in the pre-war years of the 20th century, Downer’s wildly successful revival stands poised to reclaim Chattanooga’s place as a jewel in the crown of Old Time music.

A family friendly favorite for a decade, the Old Time Fiddlers’ Convention is one of the areas cultural treasures and not to be missed.