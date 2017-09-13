There's plenty to see and hear this weekend

Plenty to do this weekend, kids but there are three particularly big shows you need to know about.

Friday night Clyde’s On Main hosts the CD release party of the latest by Opposite Box, Obscene. Joining them will be Dirty Girls, a hot blues/funk act from down south. Show starts at 9 p.m.

Saturday night, The Music Box at Ziggy’s presents Harmony in the Chaos featuring the talents of Kay B Brown, Heatherly, and Rick Rushing with Dakari. The show is a wonderful blend of acts all coming together as testament to the unity of music. Show starts at 9 p.m.

Also, Saturday night is the fourth annual Half Way to St. Patrick’s Day show at Honest Pint. The show starts at 8:00 p.m. and features Olta, The Trinity Sisters, The Wolfhounds, The Secret Commonwealth and the Molly Maguires in what promises to be the biggest Celtic bash second only to the actual St. Patrick’s Day.