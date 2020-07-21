This Friday’s Virtual Nightfall Rocks With New York's SUSU

Nightfall, Chattanooga’s long-lived free summertime music series, will present a great night of rock ‘n roll during this Friday’s virtual show starting at 7 pm with local StereoFeet followed at 7:20 by a headline set by New York band SUSU.

Recorded at the newly renovated Mountain Arts Community Center (the MACC) on Signal Mountain, the show will be streamed from 7:00-8:00 pm on the Nightfall Music Series Facebook page as well as on Nightfall Virtual July 17 on YouTube. John Rawlston, Nightfall’s stage manager for over 30 years, will host. Nightfall is produced by Chattanooga Presents.

Opening the show at 7pm is a 2020 Road to Nightfall finalist, StereoFeet. This Chattanooga band featuring Chris Graham and Leon Walker, makes quality rock ‘n roll that draws in listeners with a passionate, melodic, and hard-rocking sound, and gets them to do a little soul searching while they’re there. Neither trendy nor antiquated in style, the band aims for music with no expiration date.

Headlining the show with a 40-minute set from 7:20-8:oo pm will be SUSU, a “one and only” type band. The smoldering New York City duo features firebrand female lead vocalists and songwriters Liza Colby of The Liza Colby Sound and Kia Warren of Revel In Dimes. Both are rock and roll provocateurs of the highest order. “SUSU” is a Patois term loosely meaning to create “a chatter around something.”

A tribute to Kia’s Jamaican roots and Liza’s West Indian heritage directly inspire the music of SUSU, with a tribal sense that SUSU is USUS. The interplay of Kia and Liza as singers, songwriters, performers, and complementary contemporaries​ ​has been organic, and almost super natural. They will perform backed by a three-piece band.

The embers of this Rock n’ Roll wildfire were first stoked four years ago when the Liza Colby Sound and Revel In Dimes emerged as Revel Sound for select NYC shows “So when NYC based Ilegal Mezcal granted us the opportunity to record, it just seemed like the logical next step,” Kia says. “We aren’t shy about being black women in Rock and Roll. There is an aliveness, an awareness, and a spirituality to these songs that are both timely and timeless.”

Virtual shows will continue each Friday night through the end of August.

Look for the latest news about Nightfall, check out our “Flashback” Playlists or support Nightfall through purchasing a 2020 commemorative t-shirt at nightfallchattanooga.com.