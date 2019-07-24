We Definitely Hear Ya

Do you love live music, local punk bands, and jamming with strangers who quickly turn into friends? If you answered yes to all or just one of these questions, I have the perfect festival experience for you. Do Ya Hear We? is back for its twelfth year this weekend starting on Friday evening and running until the early hours of Sunday night.

Do Ya Hear We? was started by Bryan Hensley and Scott Balch in 2007 as a way to showcase local bands and persuade some of their favorite punk bands to come back to Chattanooga. This year the festival is featuring 34 bands, 15 of them local.

“This year is particularly exciting to have some bands playing that have not played in quite some time. 50 Million has not played Chattanooga in over 20 years, and ADD/C, though from Chattanooga, have not played in a few years,” explains Tucker from Do Ya Hear We?

For only fifteen dollars you can spend your weekend with some of the best punk bands. Do Ya Hear We? will perform a kid-friendly show on Friday and Saturday at Sluggo’s with the first band going on at 5:40 p.m. and the last one at 12:30 a.m.

On Sunday the event will be 21 and up at JJ’s with the same time slots. Do yourself a favor and don’t miss this opportunity to have a few drinks and dance like no one’s watching.